Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

We are contrasting Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands Inc. 17 0.89 N/A 1.50 10.93 Lululemon Athletica Inc. 156 6.85 N/A 3.68 46.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hanesbrands Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc. Lululemon Athletica Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hanesbrands Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Hanesbrands Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hanesbrands Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands Inc. 0.00% 60.7% 7.4% Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0.00% 33.3% 24.3%

Risk and Volatility

Hanesbrands Inc.’s 0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

Hanesbrands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Lululemon Athletica Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Lululemon Athletica Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hanesbrands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Hanesbrands Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0 5 11 2.69

Hanesbrands Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.07% and an $18 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Lululemon Athletica Inc. is $187.2, which is potential 4.03% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Hanesbrands Inc. appears more favorable than Lululemon Athletica Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Hanesbrands Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.4% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Hanesbrands Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hanesbrands Inc. -6.39% -11.3% -12.86% -0.97% -2.03% 30.89% Lululemon Athletica Inc. -1.31% 0.51% 11.34% 25.68% 75.12% 42.16%

For the past year Hanesbrands Inc. has weaker performance than Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Hanesbrands Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It provides its products primarily under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Playtex, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, LÂ’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Lilyette, Gear for Sports, Bonds, Berlei, Shock Absorber, Abanderado, Rinbros, and Zorba brand names. The company markets its products through retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 252 outlet stores in the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 460 retail and outlet stores internationally; and Websites under the Hanes, One Hanes Place, JMS/Just My Size, and Champion names. The company also sells its products in Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through lululemon.com and ivivva.com e-commerce sites. As of January 29, 2017, it operated 406 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Puerto Rico, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.