Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) and Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Textile – Apparel Clothing. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands Inc. 17 0.81 N/A 1.50 10.93 Columbia Sportswear Company 97 2.40 N/A 4.34 21.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hanesbrands Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company. Columbia Sportswear Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hanesbrands Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Hanesbrands Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Columbia Sportswear Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) and Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands Inc. 0.00% 60.7% 7.4% Columbia Sportswear Company 0.00% 17.8% 12.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.93 shows that Hanesbrands Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Columbia Sportswear Company is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hanesbrands Inc. are 1.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Columbia Sportswear Company has 3.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Columbia Sportswear Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hanesbrands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hanesbrands Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Columbia Sportswear Company 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Hanesbrands Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 10.97%. Competitively the average price target of Columbia Sportswear Company is $113, which is potential 12.99% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Columbia Sportswear Company seems more appealing than Hanesbrands Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Hanesbrands Inc. shares and 38% of Columbia Sportswear Company shares. 1.1% are Hanesbrands Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 72% of Columbia Sportswear Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hanesbrands Inc. -6.39% -11.3% -12.86% -0.97% -2.03% 30.89% Columbia Sportswear Company -3.34% -8.2% -9.09% 1.95% 14.95% 12.81%

For the past year Hanesbrands Inc. has stronger performance than Columbia Sportswear Company

Summary

Columbia Sportswear Company beats Hanesbrands Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It provides its products primarily under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Playtex, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, LÂ’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Lilyette, Gear for Sports, Bonds, Berlei, Shock Absorber, Abanderado, Rinbros, and Zorba brand names. The company markets its products through retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 252 outlet stores in the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 460 retail and outlet stores internationally; and Websites under the Hanes, One Hanes Place, JMS/Just My Size, and Champion names. The company also sells its products in Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.