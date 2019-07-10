Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Reaches $16.75 After 9.00% Down Move; Pier 1 Imports US (PIR) Sentiment Is 0.59

Pier 1 Imports US Inc (PIR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.32, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 29 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 49 sold and trimmed positions in Pier 1 Imports US Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 39.11 million shares, down from 40.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pier 1 Imports US Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 9.

The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 1.33 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82BThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $6.06 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $15.24 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HBI worth $545.04M less.

A.R.T. Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. for 183,878 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc owns 267,727 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The New York-based Virtu Financial Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,000 shares.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. The company has market cap of $26.65 million. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Hanesbrands Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,600 were accumulated by Merian Glob (Uk) Limited. Check Cap Inc Ca reported 2.54% stake. Amer Intll owns 962,964 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Ltd, California-based fund reported 76,561 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% stake. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Horizon Invs Ltd Llc owns 26,512 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 247,228 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Com Inc reported 4.29 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Salzhauer Michael has 0.09% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 10,000 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Hbk Investments L P has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Moreover, Woodstock Corporation has 0.64% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 198,937 shares. Intrepid Capital Management Incorporated holds 137,750 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, makes, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.06 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It has a 11.03 P/E ratio. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Among 2 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands had 5 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Friday, January 11. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $175,600 activity. Hytinen Barry had bought 10,000 shares worth $175,600.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HBI’s profit will be $162.70M for 9.31 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.