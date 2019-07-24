Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) EPS Estimated At $0.45; Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Brookline Capital Markets maintained Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Brookline Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $12 target. See Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Brookline Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report $0.45 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. HBI’s profit would be $165.00 million giving it 9.20 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Hanesbrands Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 2.93 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $455.19 million. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen -targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 210,000 shares. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advsr Limited has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 32,743 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 39,875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The owns 58,185 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 312,635 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 483,996 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Natl Bank owns 83,763 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 1.34M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 5.80M shares. Fisher Asset Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Prudential Inc reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0% or 112,800 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 703,028 shares.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, makes, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.07 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It has a 10.9 P/E ratio. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $175,600 activity. $175,600 worth of stock was bought by Hytinen Barry on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Hanesbrands Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Quantitative Mgmt Lc has invested 0.49% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Cibc Ww Corporation invested in 47,860 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 0% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 37,836 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Logan Mgmt has invested 0.49% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). The Texas-based Maverick Capital has invested 0.04% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). World Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 27,911 shares in its portfolio. 5.70 million are held by Epoch Invest Prns. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 31,629 shares. 241 are owned by City. Rothschild Il accumulated 0.08% or 38,350 shares. Moreover, Dumont & Blake Advsr Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Rwc Asset Management Llp has invested 0.34% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Asset One holds 0.02% or 241,121 shares in its portfolio.

