Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) EPS Estimated At $0.45; Last Week Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Analysts

Analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report $0.45 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. HBI’s profit would be $162.65 million giving it 8.98 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Hanesbrands Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 3.60M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE

Among 3 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pan American Silver had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $15.5 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. See Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $13.4 Maintain

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $17.5 New Target: $15.5 Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy Initiate

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22 New Target: $12.5 Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons Why Hanesbrands’ Stock May Have Bottomed – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evaluating The Safety Of Hanesbrands’ 3.6% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Dirt-Cheap Apparel Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Hanesbrands Stock Gained 16% in June – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hanesbrands Inc.’s (NYSE:HBI) ROE Of 53% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold Hanesbrands Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Check Cap Inc Ca stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Td Asset Mgmt invested in 1.04 million shares. Rothschild Investment Il invested in 0.08% or 38,350 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 2.30M shares. Cibc World accumulated 0.02% or 260,599 shares. Smith Salley And Associates invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Plante Moran Advisors Llc reported 192 shares. 879,977 were accumulated by Assetmark. 113,554 were reported by Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership. Asset One Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Lpl Financial Ltd owns 74,016 shares.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, makes, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.84 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It has a 10.64 P/E ratio. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $175,600 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $175,600 was bought by Hytinen Barry.

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PAAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pan American (PAAS) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.2% Higher – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The firm owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.