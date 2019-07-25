Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is a company in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Hanesbrands Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.58% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hanesbrands Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.55% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hanesbrands Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands Inc. 0.00% 60.70% 7.40% Industry Average 1.52% 20.30% 9.03%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Hanesbrands Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands Inc. N/A 17 10.93 Industry Average 61.69M 4.05B 85.55

Hanesbrands Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Hanesbrands Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.22 3.40 2.60

With consensus price target of $18, Hanesbrands Inc. has a potential upside of 11.32%. The peers have a potential upside of 94.57%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Hanesbrands Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hanesbrands Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hanesbrands Inc. -6.39% -11.3% -12.86% -0.97% -2.03% 30.89% Industry Average 3.80% 7.21% 7.89% 11.40% 50.65% 19.88%

For the past year Hanesbrands Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Hanesbrands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Hanesbrands Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.63 and has 1.60 Quick Ratio. Hanesbrands Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hanesbrands Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Hanesbrands Inc. has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hanesbrands Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.84% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Hanesbrands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hanesbrands Inc.’s rivals beat Hanesbrands Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It provides its products primarily under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Playtex, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, LÂ’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Lilyette, Gear for Sports, Bonds, Berlei, Shock Absorber, Abanderado, Rinbros, and Zorba brand names. The company markets its products through retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 252 outlet stores in the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 460 retail and outlet stores internationally; and Websites under the Hanes, One Hanes Place, JMS/Just My Size, and Champion names. The company also sells its products in Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.