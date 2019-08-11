HanesBrands (HBI) to pay $0.15 on Sep 4, 2019; Shorts at Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) Lowered By 31.82%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) had a decrease of 31.82% in short interest. GHSI’s SI was 4,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 31.82% from 6,600 shares previously. With 55,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s short sellers to cover GHSI’s short positions. The stock increased 16.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6501. About 150,868 shares traded. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HanesBrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 4, 2019. (NYSE:HBI) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. HanesBrands Inc’s current price of $15.07 translates into 1.00% yield. HanesBrands Inc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 2.96M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry also bought $175,600 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Wednesday, May 8. Evans Gerald bought 10,000 shares worth $147,350.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold Hanesbrands Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Dupont Capital Management Corp owns 8,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp accumulated 0% or 14,615 shares. Raymond James has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 751,031 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Star Investment invested in 3,131 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Levin Strategies Lp accumulated 0.02% or 10,050 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 4.36M shares. Check Mngmt Ca, California-based fund reported 2.68 million shares. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 4,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Sandy Spring State Bank owns 74,080 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) accumulated 42,600 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co owns 400 shares.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, makes, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.45 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It has a 9.73 P/E ratio. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands has $18 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17’s average target is 12.81% above currents $15.07 stock price. Hanesbrands had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of HBI in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc., a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.78 million. It operates in two divisions, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. It currently has negative earnings. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

