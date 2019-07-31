HanesBrands (HBI) to pay $0.15 on Sep 4, 2019; ORSTED A/S ORDINARY SHARES (DOGEF) SI Increased By 12.31%

HanesBrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 4, 2019. (NYSE:HBI) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. HanesBrands Inc’s current price of $15.89 translates into 0.94% yield. HanesBrands Inc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 6.07M shares traded or 30.26% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel

ORSTED A/S ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) had an increase of 12.31% in short interest. DOGEF’s SI was 482,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.31% from 429,800 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 284 days are for ORSTED A/S ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)’s short sellers to cover DOGEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $92.35. About 4,244 shares traded or 274.25% up from the average. Ã˜rsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

DONG Energy A/S generates electricity and heat, and supplies energy to residential and business customers. The company has market cap of $38.63 billion. The Company’s Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan. It has a 24.71 P/E ratio. The company's Bioenergy & Thermal Power segment engages in power and heat generation from combined heat and power plants in Denmark and a gas-fired power plant in the Netherlands.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, makes, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.74 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It has a 10.46 P/E ratio. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.