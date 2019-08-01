HanesBrands (HBI) to pay $0.15 on Sep 4, 2019; Kopp Investment Advisors Lifted Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stake By $1.46 Million

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 38.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc acquired 56,176 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock declined 3.53%. The Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 202,527 shares with $5.35 million value, up from 146,351 last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $4.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 1.31 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid

HanesBrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 4, 2019. (NYSE:HBI) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. HanesBrands Inc’s current price of $16.09 translates into 0.93% yield. HanesBrands Inc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 7.53 million shares traded or 60.41% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity. The insider CURTIS GEOFFREY M. sold $204,559.

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $34 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by JMP Securities.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horizon prices $600M senior notes – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Reports Submission of Teprotumumab Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for Treatment of Active Thyroid Eye Disease – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 270,775 were reported by Jw Asset Mgmt Limited. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.13% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.05% or 8,206 shares. Granite Ptnrs Llc holds 0.09% or 57,219 shares in its portfolio. Dana Inv invested in 94,228 shares. Legal General Gru Plc stated it has 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Knott David M reported 47,840 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 64,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Nevada-based Jabodon Pt has invested 2.55% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Credit Suisse Ag has 175,010 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability has 0.45% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 68,890 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 131,561 shares. 253,481 were reported by Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons Why Hanesbrands’ Stock May Have Bottomed – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $175,600 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $175,600 was made by Hytinen Barry on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Hanesbrands Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Hbk Sorce Advisory reported 29,131 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 299,673 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.1% stake. Axa has 1.30 million shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 879,977 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 14,339 shares. Baystate Wealth has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 53,290 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Sector Pension Inv Board has 30,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 19,100 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 810,767 shares.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, makes, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.82 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It has a 10.59 P/E ratio. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.