HanesBrands (HBI) to pay $0.15 on Sep 4, 2019; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Holding

HanesBrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 4, 2019. (NYSE:HBI) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. HanesBrands Inc’s current price of $15.03 translates into 1.00% yield. HanesBrands Inc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 9.27 million shares traded or 98.54% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 1.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc acquired 1,840 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 123,853 shares with $23.77 million value, up from 122,013 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $229.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 3.27 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, makes, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.43 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It has a 9.7 P/E ratio. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $175,600 activity. The insider Hytinen Barry bought $175,600.

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 2. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $218 highest and $194 lowest target. $205.60’s average target is -1.53% below currents $208.8 stock price. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Credit Suisse maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $194 target. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.

