Hanesbrands (HBI) Shares Declined While Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lowered by $15.50 Million Its Position; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Rose While Greystone Managed Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $2.95 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 60.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 911,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 593,205 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 1.15 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 73,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 881,428 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.10 million, down from 955,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 1.22 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 293,297 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $362.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 382,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $175,600 activity.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HBI’s profit will be $158.98M for 8.98 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 22,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 2,656 were reported by Whittier Tru. Argi Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 188,841 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 815,768 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd invested in 0% or 21,049 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 0.12% or 80,642 shares. Captrust Advsr owns 78,150 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Element Capital Management Lc accumulated 471,959 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 107,494 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Communication accumulated 174,725 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

