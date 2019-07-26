Hanesbrands (HBI) Shareholder Shapiro Capital Management Upped Holding by $7.98 Billion; Aercap Holdings Nv (Put) (AER) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Decreased Holding by $557,700

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (Put) (AER) by 45.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,300 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $685,000, down from 31,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 367,856 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 446,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14.93 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.02B, up from 14.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 2.33 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $175,600 activity.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 41,853 shares to 49,136 shares, valued at $13.88B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.11% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 480,675 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 1.23% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Greylin Inv Mangement Incorporated invested in 28,635 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Natixis has 0.2% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 1.78M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 94,137 shares or 0% of the stock. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.66% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 83,511 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 53,200 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Csat Invest Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 64,188 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 113,554 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ftb Advisors holds 0.03% or 17,559 shares. Raymond James Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 149,887 shares. First Personal Fin Ser holds 2,169 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has 2,011 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Lc owns 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 481 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0% or 5,949 shares. Elm Ridge Mgmt Limited Com holds 2.64% or 76,219 shares. First Personal Serv holds 555 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.02% or 6,767 shares. Trexquant LP reported 15,939 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 59,527 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.04% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 121,490 shares. Macquarie Gru reported 4,200 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 126,576 shares. Raffles Assocs LP invested in 117,723 shares. First Tru Advsr LP holds 8,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division holds 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 182 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 117 shares. Swiss Bancshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 587,433 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 32,592 shares to 36,392 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 104,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (Put) (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. AER’s profit will be $234.54M for 7.57 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.