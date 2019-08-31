Hanesbrands (HBI) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; West Chester Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $381,555; Market Valuation Declined

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 56.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 84,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 233,497 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 148,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.66 lastly. It is down 26.70% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. The insider Hytinen Barry bought $175,600.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s carnage spreads far and wide across retail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,484 shares to 59,477 shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,019 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More important recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.