Hanesbrands (HBI) Shareholder Jensen Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $359,890 as Stock Price Declined; As Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose, Mairs & Power Has Trimmed Stake by $525,210

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 21,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 51,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.55% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 7.91M shares traded or 58.17% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 253,064 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.17 million, down from 257,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.37. About 3.70 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assoc Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 27,561 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $55.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 65,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.79 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 1.55% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 78,944 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com accumulated 722 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wealth Architects Ltd Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wallington Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Old Republic Int Corporation accumulated 871,500 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 68,110 shares stake. Martin And Tn has invested 0.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 84,576 are held by Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp reported 133,856 shares stake. Grassi Inv Mngmt has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,787 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 55,291 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi has 8,899 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Homrich Berg has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,125 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Evans Gerald, worth $147,350.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 126,365 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $193.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 87,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Svc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $188.80M for 6.97 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.