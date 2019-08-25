Hanesbrands (HBI) Shareholder Grimes & Company Has Decreased Its Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Has Cut Holding

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 92.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 151,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 12,770 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 163,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 7.58 million shares traded or 54.41% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 23,604 shares to 130,534 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,753 shares. Indiana Tru & Mgmt Com stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Advsrs Limited Limited Co invested in 504 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ssi Inv Management owns 1,318 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros owns 42,553 shares. 10 has 2.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 32,938 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 35,806 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Com holds 0.44% or 6,857 shares. Professional Advisory Serv reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rockland Trust reported 4,656 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 145,691 shares stake. Thompson Inv has invested 1.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Southpoint Capital Advsr LP invested in 2.43% or 150,000 shares. 61,709 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs Llc. Steinberg Global Asset has 7,604 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Estabrook Capital invested in 0% or 41,143 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 434 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 93 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 82,633 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 23,315 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 195,438 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.04% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 53,290 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 102,370 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 46,988 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated reported 6,857 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors owns 2,556 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $175,600 were bought by Hytinen Barry on Wednesday, May 8.

