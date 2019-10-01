Hanesbrands (HBI) Shareholder Check Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.43 Million; Maximus (MMS) Holding Maintained by Hendershot Investments Inc

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 89.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 19,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,287 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, up from 21,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 133,995 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 84,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.77 million, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 2.58M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $195.23M for 6.91 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. Evans Gerald also bought $147,350 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares.

