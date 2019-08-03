Hanesbrands (HBI) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Decreased Position; Gradient Investments Upped Stake in Sysco (SYY)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 42,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 102,370 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 144,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 6.96 million shares traded or 49.34% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI)

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2823.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 115,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 119,120 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, up from 4,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 2.48 million shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 40,633 shares to 59,250 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 42,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,246 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $175,600 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 18,105 shares to 46,755 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).