Hanesbrands (HBI) Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Lifted Its Position by $944,503; Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) as Stock Value Rose

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 45.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 55,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 176,936 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 121,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 3.52 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 386,487 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, down from 476,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 331,804 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 13,115 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc has invested 1.63% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Moreover, Smithfield has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 4,895 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 1,025 shares. 269,108 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Limited Company. Tcw Grp holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 29,200 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, A D Beadell Investment Counsel has 2.27% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 294,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Et Al reported 29,987 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Legal And General Plc accumulated 500,978 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Hospitality Corp by 886,070 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (NYSE:INN) by 64,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR).

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $35.54M for 9.88 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HBI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 309.63 million shares or 1.97% less from 315.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 0.33% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability owns 13,255 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 102,495 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Prns Gp Limited Liability Co holds 442,350 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 746,786 shares. 1,042 were reported by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Everett Harris Co Ca stated it has 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc reported 236,135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 16,834 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 0.01% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. 51,854 are owned by Amica Mutual Com. 53,290 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Check Cap Mgmt Ca holds 2.3% or 2.60 million shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Investment Management Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 233,443 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company holds 14,879 shares.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Systems Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 998 shares to 9,582 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 35,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,874 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

