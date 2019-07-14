Hanesbrands (HBI) Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Decreased Its Stake by $490,858 as Share Price Declined; Tenneco (TEN) Market Value Declined While Alpine Investment Management Lifted Holding by $88.30 Million

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 28,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 197,261 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, down from 226,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 4.29M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 2133.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.96 million shares as the company’s stock declined 61.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.05 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.70M, up from 91,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.62M market cap company. The stock increased 10.46% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 2.81M shares traded or 97.02% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Separation Anticipated to Occur in 2nd Half 2019; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Tenneco’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Federal-Mogul Acquisition Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 10/04/2018 – S&P PLACED TENNECO INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO-PUT IN PLACE COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING TO FUND DEAL THAT WILL REPLACE EXISTING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES,SOME SENIOR FACILITIES AT FEDERAL-MOGUL; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – FEDERAL-MOGUL IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES THROUGH A TAX-FREE SPIN-OFF TO SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Annual Stockholders’ Meeting May 16, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Federal-Mogul LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.07% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Citigroup reported 280,306 shares. North Star Mgmt has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.1% or 34,100 shares. Tompkins invested in 10 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc invested in 0.04% or 112,538 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 86,271 shares. Sei owns 12,466 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hexavest Inc, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2,113 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 34,700 shares. 178,525 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). 12,010 were accumulated by Bailard. 638,763 are held by Bancorp Of America De. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 11,612 shares in its portfolio.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HBI’s profit will be $162.66M for 9.10 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). New York-based Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 46,988 are held by Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 11,800 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,617 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Capital reported 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 109,453 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa. Chieftain Cap Management has invested 15.41% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Sasco Cap Ct accumulated 2.05 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 64,188 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Company holds 0.04% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 89,063 shares. Carret Asset Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Company Of Virginia Va has 0.2% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 28,248 were accumulated by Polar Asset Mngmt Partners Incorporated. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,629 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $175,600 activity.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 5,813 shares to 22,105 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).