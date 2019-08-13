Hanesbrands (HBI) Share Value Declined While Grimes & Company Trimmed Stake by $2.57 Million; Villere St Denis J & Co Has Boosted Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $1.43 Million as Stock Value Rose

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 92.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 151,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 12,770 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 163,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 6.66M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 4,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 227,175 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.69M, up from 222,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $359.29. About 229,386 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Liberty Tax, Vitamin Shoppe, Salesforce, Roper, Permira, – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies: High Growth Potential But Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.13% or 194,537 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0.49% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1,748 shares stake. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mai Capital Mgmt reported 6,839 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 269,711 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma reported 20,005 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 75,437 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 15,600 were reported by Hikari Tsushin. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,542 shares. Legacy Private Tru Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,690 shares. Zeke Capital Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 1,615 shares. Bamco Inc New York has invested 0.42% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 266,067 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $52.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 453,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry had bought 10,000 shares worth $175,600.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technolog (IYW) by 74,449 shares to 85,724 shares, valued at $16.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gru holds 0% or 13,118 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service holds 25,340 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Investec Asset North America stated it has 0.1% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Natixis stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 0% or 892 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc accumulated 9.47 million shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated owns 31,988 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 281,408 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 168,296 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Check Cap Mgmt Inc Ca reported 2.54% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.01% or 48,933 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 0% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio.