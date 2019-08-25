Hanesbrands (HBI) Position Boosted by Financial Advantage Inc; Lee Danner & Bass Has Decreased Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Declined

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 101,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 341,469 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 239,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 7.58M shares traded or 54.41% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 379 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, down from 8,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED; 02/04/2018 – This marks Trump’s second direct attack on Amazon in less than a week; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Credit Pact Increases Borrowing Capacity Under Unsecured Revolving Facility to $7B From $3B; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc. by 9,458 shares to 75,088 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co..

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. Evans Gerald also bought $147,350 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Wednesday, August 7.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 52,922 shares to 91,744 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

