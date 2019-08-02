Hanesbrands (HBI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America; With $17.0000 Target; Overbrook Management Raised Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake

In analysts note issued to clients and investors on 2 August, Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) stock Neutral was maintained by Analysts at Bank of America. They currently have a $17.0000 target price per share on the stock. Bank of America’s target price per share would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s last price.

Overbrook Management Corp increased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 16.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp acquired 50,033 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 347,366 shares with $2.77M value, up from 297,333 last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 56,973 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, makes, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.43 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It has a 9.7 P/E ratio. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $175,600 activity. Hytinen Barry bought 10,000 shares worth $175,600.