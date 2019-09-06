Hanesbrands (HBI) Investors: UBS Keeps “Neutral” Rating, Sees $15.0000/Share; Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) SI Increased By 68.75%

They currently have a $15.0000 target on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI). UBS’s target would suggest a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s last stock price. This was revealed to clients and investors in analysts report on 6 September.

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PWOD) had an increase of 68.75% in short interest. PWOD’s SI was 24,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 68.75% from 14,400 shares previously. With 5,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PWOD)’s short sellers to cover PWOD’s short positions. The SI to Penns Woods Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.54%. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 143 shares traded. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) has risen 0.02% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PWOD News: 22/05/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bncp: White Joins JSSB as Branch Manager April 23, 2018 | 2018; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC QTRLY SHR $0.68; 20/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Extension of Stk Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC PWOD.O QUARTERLY OPER SHR $0.69; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penns Woods Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWOD); 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC – TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED $126.0 MLN TO $1.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 20/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp Extends Repurchase Plan to April 30, 2019

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms. The company has market cap of $197.20 million. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. It has a 12.17 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 1.35% less from 1.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) for 2,916 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp holds 0% or 3,265 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) for 25,754 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prns has 0% invested in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) for 415 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). Lsv Asset holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Inc invested in 33,294 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 0% or 82,950 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Inc holds 23,023 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 53,336 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 191,410 shares.

More notable recent Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) For Its Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Split – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: BMO, GEF, GEF.B, BNTX, EXR, PWOD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands has $18 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17’s average target is 17.32% above currents $14.49 stock price. Hanesbrands had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 2. UBS maintained the shares of HBI in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Hanesbrands Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Bell Comml Bank accumulated 131,367 shares. 2,169 are owned by First Personal Fincl Svcs. Nuveen Asset Limited Company owns 14,339 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.1% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Bb&T has 0.04% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability reported 2.40M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest reported 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Ftb Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) reported 83,511 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 1.8% or 580,799 shares. Wilen Invest Mngmt Corporation has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Omers Administration Corporation invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. 10,000 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares with value of $175,600 were bought by Hytinen Barry. Evans Gerald bought $147,350 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Hanesbrands Stock Dropped 15% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hanes Is Riding the Retro Wave and Set to Make A Comeback In 2020 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hanesbrands Inc.’s (NYSE:HBI) ROE Of 53% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $186.11M for 6.71 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 172,988 shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, makes, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.99 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It has a 9.35 P/E ratio. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.