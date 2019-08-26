Hanesbrands (HBI) Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; Bright Rock Capital Management Raised Its International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) Stake

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 60.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 911,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 593,205 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 1.28M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $107.91. About 112,946 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 545,736 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $130.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).