Hanesbrands (HBI) Holder Omers Administration Has Decreased Stake by $79.06 Million as Market Value Declined; American Research & Management Increases Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP)

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 80.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 4.39M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, down from 5.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 4.57 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500.

American Research & Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 3,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $374.96. About 352,650 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. $147,350 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was bought by Evans Gerald on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $186.09 million for 6.54 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

