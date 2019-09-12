Hanesbrands (HBI) Holder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Trimmed Its Position by $1.60 Million; As Caterpillar Com (CAT) Market Value Declined, Birmingham Capital Management Co Decreased Its Stake by $403,240

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 64,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 67,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $131.77. About 4.19 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 97.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 94,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 2,561 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 96,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 3.30M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HBI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 309.63 million shares or 1.97% less from 315.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 654,846 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 160,778 shares. Commerce State Bank invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 281,028 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Com The. 14,598 are held by Glenmede Na. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 283,146 shares. Bartlett & Com Ltd Liability Corp owns 434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Ltd Co invested in 64,786 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Van Eck Associate reported 1,500 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 7,224 shares. Willingdon Wealth owns 93 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,556 shares. Moreover, Highland Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Salem Investment Counselors holds 148 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 723 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. $175,600 worth of stock was bought by Hytinen Barry on Wednesday, May 8.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $200.01 million for 7.39 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 13,575 shares to 32,006 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Evermay Wealth Mngmt accumulated 3,615 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 119,924 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 906,842 shares. Logan Cap reported 0.34% stake. Illinois-based First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.38% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sandhill Capital Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Oxbow Lc has 9,967 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Lc invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Jacobs & Ca invested in 33,185 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Cap Ww Investors accumulated 0.1% or 3.18M shares. Essex Fincl Service Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cna Corporation holds 9,205 shares.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $295.57M and $221.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft (The) Heinz Co Shs by 18,930 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

