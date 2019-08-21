Hanesbrands (HBI) Holder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $10.61 Million; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Share Price Declined, Arete Wealth Advisors Cut Stake

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 5,783 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 11,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 2.34M shares traded or 0.57% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO COMPLETES GROSS DEBT REDUCTION PROGRAMME; 13/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Smelter sales still on; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – SALE INCLUDES RIO TINTO’S 82.0 PER CENT INTEREST IN HAIL CREEK OPERATING MINE AND ITS 71.2 PER CENT INTEREST IN VALERIA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO; 27/03/2018 – SEC ALLEGES RIO TINTO, 2 EX-EXECS INFLATED VALUE OF COAL ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO COMMENTS ON ASIC CHARGES IN AN EMAILED STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO STARTS NEW DEBT REDUCTION PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Warns Mongolia to Honor Agreements -FT; 16/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium resumes rally after Rio Tinto force majeure

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 624,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 5.93 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.09 million, down from 6.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 2.97M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,694 shares to 20,737 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.42% or 5.93 million shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 157,843 shares. Jensen Management Incorporated owns 30,380 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Advisory Alpha Lc reported 400 shares. Moreover, Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 0.03% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Stewart And Patten Com Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 498,165 shares. 192 were accumulated by Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Com. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Comm Llc holds 1.03M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 93 shares. Aqr Management Lc holds 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 249,279 shares. Texas Yale Corp reported 0.02% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Svcs has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Stevens Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. Evans Gerald had bought 10,000 shares worth $147,350 on Wednesday, August 7.