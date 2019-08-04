Hanesbrands Com (HBI) Position Has Increased by Argi Investment Services Llc; Biogen (BIIB) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Boosted Its Holding by $864,468

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (HBI) by 63.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 73,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 188,841 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 115,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 7.08M shares traded or 54.46% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 3,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 7,327 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 3,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 1.11 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 330,715 shares. 3,790 were reported by Greatmark Inc. Synovus Finance Corp holds 0.07% or 18,738 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,254 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 164,954 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Sarissa Mgmt LP has invested 18.67% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 1,385 shares. Cape Ann Natl Bank reported 0.41% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 10,658 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Com Ltd invested in 0.56% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, Ativo Cap Ltd Co has 0.6% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 6,042 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners reported 2,000 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv holds 0% or 536 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alkermes (ALKS) Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is It Safe to Buy Biogen Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Biogen (BIIB) – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen Raises Guidance as It Looks to the Pipeline for Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MED, EPAM, BIIB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 35,725 shares to 48,564 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 35,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,829 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $175,600 activity.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Bloomberg Brclys Hi Yld Bd Etf (JNK) by 64,972 shares to 344,383 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU) by 14,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,803 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA).