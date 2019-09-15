Hande Equipment Services (HEES) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Cut Position; Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Fagan Associates Has Increased Holding

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Hande Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 1,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 5,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.35 million, down from 7,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Hande Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 181,532 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,313 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94 million, up from 44,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Irish court rejects Facebook bid to delay EU data privacy case; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 241M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Facebook; 17/05/2018 – ISS said Facebook “has been somewhat responsive during the controversy, but shareholders should continue to closely monitor data privacy issues.”; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Possible Most Users Had Their Data Accessed; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs; 28/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Facebook gives privacy tools makeover after backlash over practices -; 20/03/2018 – Facebook to be questioned by Federal Trade Commission; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly ‘very serious’ about launching its own cryptocurrency, though it would likely be years before Facebook’s work on blockchain and cryptocurrency became anything material; 22/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Cambridge Analytica lists events leading to Facebook data row

More notable recent H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “H&E Equipment Services Announces 2018 Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – HEES – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “H&E Equipment Services Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Now Is the Right Time to Buy Kraft Heinz Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 23.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $26.12 million for 9.47 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.87% EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 1.90M shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $146.50 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold HEES shares while 34 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.56 million shares or 3.34% more from 24.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Svcs Gp stated it has 369,184 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Lc stated it has 0.06% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Blackrock Inc stated it has 2.69M shares. Bokf Na accumulated 81,214 shares. 3.09M were accumulated by Vanguard. Janney Montgomery Scott invested in 41,765 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Llc stated it has 16,088 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Company owns 269,585 shares. 44,738 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corp. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) or 20,155 shares. Cap Management Assocs New York owns 18,000 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Techs owns 700 shares. New York-based Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Ameritas Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,694 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.