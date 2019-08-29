Hancock Whitney (HWC) to pay $0.27 on Sep 16, 2019; Pacwest Bancorp Has 1.38 Sentiment

Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 157 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 114 reduced and sold stock positions in Pacwest Bancorp. The funds in our database reported: 101.72 million shares, down from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pacwest Bancorp in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 92 Increased: 103 New Position: 54.

Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ:HWC) is expected to pay $0.27 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:HWC) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. Hancock Whitney Corp’s current price of $34.40 translates into 0.78% yield. Hancock Whitney Corp’s dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 308,396 shares traded. Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) has declined 17.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.78% the S&P500.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It has a 8.62 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans.

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.82 million for 8.77 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

Fsi Group Llc holds 5.3% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp for 130,472 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 3.16 million shares or 3.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jcsd Capital Llc has 3.67% invested in the company for 132,000 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 2.97% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 361,814 shares.