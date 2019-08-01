Hancock Whitney (HWC) to pay $0.27 on Sep 16, 2019; Beaconlight Capital Lowered By $443,800 Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (YPF) Holding

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (YPF) stake by 8.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 31,700 shares as Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (YPF)’s stock rose 22.40%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 344,200 shares with $4.82 million value, down from 375,900 last quarter. Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) now has $6.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 1.58M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments

Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ:HWC) is expected to pay $0.27 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:HWC) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. Hancock Whitney Corp’s current price of $41.52 translates into 0.65% yield. Hancock Whitney Corp’s dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 272,239 shares traded. Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) has declined 17.78% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.78% the S&P500.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It has a 10.41 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% or 128,653 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 296 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance has invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sg Americas Securities Limited has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Mirae Asset Glob Investments has invested 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Boston Partners owns 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 186,321 shares. The California-based Globeflex Ltd Partnership has invested 0.25% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). State Bank Of America Corp De owns 361,638 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0% or 1,357 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 783,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 466,510 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 219,439 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 33,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 3,479 shares stake.