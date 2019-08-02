Hancock Whitney (HWC) to pay $0.27 on Sep 16, 2019; 0 Analysts Covering Kraton (KRA)

Among 2 analysts covering Kraton (NYSE:KRA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraton had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, March 1. See Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) latest ratings:

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $27 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $39 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ:HWC) is expected to pay $0.27 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:HWC) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. Hancock Whitney Corp’s current price of $39.27 translates into 0.69% yield. Hancock Whitney Corp’s dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.42% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 453,569 shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) has declined 17.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.78% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 4.76% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 192,304 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Kraton Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 12,862 shares. Hbk Invests L P reported 0.01% stake. Gotham Asset Llc holds 0.07% or 138,022 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Wilen Investment Mgmt has 144,002 shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). 71,469 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldg Plc. Bbva Compass State Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 11,174 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 281,138 shares. Mason Street Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Ameriprise Inc has 0.01% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 931 shares.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $926.15 million. The firm offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It has a 8.28 P/E ratio. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations.