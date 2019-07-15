Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) Holding Upped by Shaker Financial Services Llc; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Upped Its Position in Accenture Plc (ACN) by $561,440 as Valuation Rose

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) by 292.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 147,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,354 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 50,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Invs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 13,065 shares traded. John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) has declined 2.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,193 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57 million, up from 125,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $196.21. About 2.06M shares traded or 14.78% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Management Inc reported 1,323 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc reported 31,250 shares. Korea Inv accumulated 0.27% or 345,324 shares. Texas Yale owns 11,944 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 0.09% or 10,961 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 185,292 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.15% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Leavell Inv Mngmt holds 12,880 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 4,393 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc holds 0.16% or 9,232 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Allstate Corp reported 56,038 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 26,192 shares stake. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 0.38% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr Income Opportunities Fd (KIO) by 151,987 shares to 136,760 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD) by 125,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mgd Div Eq In (ETY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.89, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold JHI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 1.85 million shares or 16.35% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 17,027 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc holds 0.01% or 17,012 shares. 1607 Cap Ltd Company reported 744,206 shares stake. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Cap Advisors Lc stated it has 33,316 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 774 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 2,316 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) for 3,531 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.12% or 170,899 shares. Robinson Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Lpl Financial, a California-based fund reported 14,956 shares. Philadelphia Communication holds 0.06% or 40,313 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Incorporated reported 0.01% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI).

