Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 168.18 N/A -1.11 0.00 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 58.35 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -399.9% -240.7% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares and 61.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares. Insiders held 30% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19%

For the past year Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend while Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.