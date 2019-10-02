Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 1 0.00 12.41M -1.11 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 3 0.07 81.40M 0.49 8.54

Demonstrates Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Accuray Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Accuray Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 1,297,574,236.72% -399.9% -240.7% Accuray Incorporated 2,821,099,327.65% -33.7% -4.1%

Liquidity

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Accuray Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Accuray Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Accuray Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 1.3% and 86% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 30% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07% Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41%

For the past year Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend while Accuray Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Accuray Incorporated beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.