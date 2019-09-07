Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 161.78 N/A -1.11 0.00 Invacare Corporation 7 0.22 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Invacare Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -399.9% -240.7% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Invacare Corporation has 2 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Invacare Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Invacare Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 30% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of Invacare Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend while Invacare Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.