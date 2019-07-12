Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 83.42 N/A -1.41 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 20 9.07 N/A -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and AxoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and AxoGen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, AxoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and has 8 Quick Ratio. AxoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and AxoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, AxoGen Inc.’s average target price is $29.67, while its potential upside is 43.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.7% of AxoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 31.5% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are AxoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. -9.09% -11.11% 29.03% -3.38% 0% 35.59% AxoGen Inc. -0.13% 7.18% 29.59% -36.81% -48.16% 12.53%

For the past year Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AxoGen Inc.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.