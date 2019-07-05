Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO) Investors: JP Morgan Cazenove Reconfirms “Neutral” Rating; Drdgold Limited American Depositary Shares (DRD) Sellers Decreased By 2.73% Their Shorts

In a research report issued to clients by JP Morgan Cazenove on Friday, 5 July, Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO) stock “Neutral” was maintained.

Drdgold Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:DRD) had a decrease of 2.73% in short interest. DRD’s SI was 524,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.73% from 539,400 shares previously. With 48,300 avg volume, 11 days are for Drdgold Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:DRD)’s short sellers to cover DRD’s short positions. The SI to Drdgold Limited American Depositary Shares’s float is 2.21%. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 36,105 shares traded. DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) has declined 28.69% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 06/04/2018 – JSE: DRD – TRP RULING ON THE WAIVER OF THE MANDATORY OFFER; 28/03/2018 DRDGOLD SEES CONDITIONS OF SIBANYE DEAL BEING MET DURING 2Q; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SEEKS TERMINATION OF LISTING ON EURONEXT; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD DRDJ.J – TERMINATION WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE FROM 30 MAY 2018; 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD – FORMAL APPLICATION BEEN MADE TO AUTHORITIES OF EURONEXT ACCESS PARIS MARKET FOR VOLUNTARY TERMINATION OF LISTING OF DRDGOLD SECURITIES ON EURONEXT; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED THROUGH PASSING OF ALL REQUIRED RESOLUTIONS BY DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold DRDGOLD Limited shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 17.20% less from 8.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 15,569 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt accumulated 92,771 shares. 4 are held by Royal Bank Of Canada. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 0% or 2,001 shares. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 33,220 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.71M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) or 253,582 shares. Loeb Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Paloma accumulated 126,459 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 20,705 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 103,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) for 7,900 shares. Hrt Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD).

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. The company has market cap of $199.43 million. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. It has a 268.18 P/E ratio.

More notable recent DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DRDGold: Assessing The Share Buyback Effort – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AUY, HL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “38 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

The stock increased 0.10% or GBX 0.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 290.1. About 167,221 shares traded. Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hammerson plc is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of 2.22 billion GBP. The firm engages in investing, developing, and managing retail properties. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in real estate market of Europe with a focus in United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

Among 7 analysts covering Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Hammerson PLC has GBX 440 highest and GBX 278 lowest target. GBX 340.14’s average target is 17.25% above currents GBX 290.1 stock price. Hammerson PLC had 29 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 9 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, April 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 367 target in Friday, January 25 report. Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) on Monday, June 17 to “Add” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 16. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14.