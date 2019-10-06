Hamlin Capital Management Upped Its Fnb Pa (FNB) Stake; Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 43 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 38 sold and reduced their holdings in Bank Of Marin Bancorp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 5.97 million shares, up from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bank Of Marin Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 27 Increased: 31 New Position: 12.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hamlin Capital Management Llc acquired 42,692 shares as Fnb Corp Pa (FNB)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 2.91 million shares with $34.20 million value, up from 2.86 million last quarter. Fnb Corp Pa now has $3.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 1.51M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table)

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “F.N.B. Corporation announces $150M stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “F.N.B. donates $50,000 toward Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 25, 2019, Twst.com published: “FNB Corporation: FNB Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Report and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is F.N.B. Corporation’s (NYSE:FNB) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “FNB Corporation Announces $150 Million Stock Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,929 activity. Shares for $32,544 were bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D. Bena Pamela A had bought 500 shares worth $6,109 on Wednesday, July 31. The insider MOTLEY DAVID L bought 2,500 shares worth $27,799. 2,000 shares were bought by Mencini Frank C, worth $22,140 on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold FNB shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 17,900 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Teton Advisors invested 0.09% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 18,156 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Moreover, Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 18,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davenport & Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Bessemer Gru reported 12,778 shares. 3.07 million are held by Manufacturers Life Insur Com The. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 41,845 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na stated it has 3.09 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Knott David M owns 8,905 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 49,170 shares.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 3,655 shares to 677,552 valued at $84.32 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 6,228 shares and now owns 935,781 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California. The company has market cap of $563.76 million. The firm accepts personal and business checking and savings accounts; time deposits, such as time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and certificate of deposit account registry service; and insured cash sweep accounts. It has a 16.88 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit.

More notable recent Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Bank of Marin Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:BMRC) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Bank of Marin Bancorp Q3: 2-for-1 stock split, early deb redemption – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of Marin to buy Napa bank for $51 million – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: August 01, 2017.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of Marin Bancorp for 20,692 shares. Confluence Investment Management Llc owns 127,581 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 134,902 shares. The California-based Main Street Research Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,860 shares.

The stock increased 1.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 52,660 shares traded or 79.86% up from the average. Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) has risen 0.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRC News: 04/04/2018 Bank of Marin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Marin Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRC); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 29c; 08/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES PRICE TO $78 FROM $72 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp 1Q EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74