Hamlin Capital Management Upped General Mls (GIS) Position; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Rose, Freshford Capital Management Decreased Position

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 48.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc analyzed 237,212 shares as the company's stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 249,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, down from 486,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $36.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 5.84M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 8,979 shares as the company's stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 580,496 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 571,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.79M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20 million for 59.99 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 967,179 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $52.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603,272 shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.