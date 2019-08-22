Hamlin Capital Management Stake in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Has Raised by $8.97 Million; Broderick Brian C Stake in Disney (DIS) Boosted as Share Price Rose

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 205.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 17,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,684 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 8,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $135.1. About 1.91 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44 million, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 153,971 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 118,336 shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $71.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 93,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05M shares, and cut its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.03% stake. Century owns 161,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 289,249 were reported by Nordea Investment Management Ab. Aristotle Boston Lc accumulated 929,107 shares. Da Davidson & reported 713,679 shares. Aspen Investment Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 12,800 shares. 2.14 million were reported by Savings Bank Of America Corp De. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 273,527 shares. Atlanta Cap L L C holds 12.44M shares. 471,115 are owned by Phocas Finance. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc owns 0.07% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 11,249 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.42M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 527 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 16,391 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Heartland Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.72% or 592,501 shares.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,281 shares to 48,302 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.