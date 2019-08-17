Hamlin Capital Management Raised Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $8.38 Million as Share Value Rose; Tesla (TSLA) Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lifted Position by $8.19 Million as Market Value Rose

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 29,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 414,789 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.08 million, up from 385,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 5.21 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 01/04/2018 – NTSB `UNHAPPY’ TESLA DISCLOSED FATAL-CRASH DETAILS: SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is facing new pressure from shareholder advisers to do something about Steve Jurvetson; 11/05/2018 – Tesla teased out two new models of its electric cars. ��������️����; 10/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Tesla faces scrutiny after Florida car accident; 23/05/2018 – Tesla: Material or Not, the News Keeps Coming — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – CtW Works With Union-Sponsored Pension Funds; Funds Are ‘Substantial’ Tesla Shareholders; 18/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Did Soros really give Tesla a “vote of confidence”?; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT ON TESLA FOR FOUR YEARS – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk admitted there was a braking issue with the Model 3 sedan

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 88,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 508,645 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.41 million, up from 420,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 2.12 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 46,870 shares to 942,009 shares, valued at $60.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 26,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,207 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 354 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability has 9,662 shares. South State Corp invested 0.42% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Arete Wealth Advisors Lc accumulated 0.08% or 4,097 shares. Cardinal Mngmt reported 15,546 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 2,456 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Argyle owns 18,054 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il invested in 0.31% or 28,138 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Td Asset Management reported 263,416 shares stake. Private Asset Management Inc holds 2,397 shares. Copeland Ltd Co accumulated 31,358 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & accumulated 2,500 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Marathon Cap Management reported 10,267 shares stake.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 46,680 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $96.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 80,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,875 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jnba Advsr owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 181,364 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 40,036 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.94% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 0.17% or 672,807 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd accumulated 3,197 shares. 1,691 were reported by Finemark Financial Bank &. Oppenheimer And Com Incorporated accumulated 7,047 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 55,731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Etrade Capital Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3,448 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,297 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP accumulated 1,080 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Ltd has 0.32% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,872 shares.