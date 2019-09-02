Hamlin Capital Management Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) Lowered by $3.46 Million as Shares Rose; Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $2.00 Million as Market Value Declined

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 71,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 545,996 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68M, up from 474,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.84 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 93,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.12 million, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 4.60 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 13/04/2018 – GM KOREA SAYS 2017 NET SALES 10.69 TRLN WON VS 12.23 TRLN WON PREVIOUS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS URGES U.S., CHINA TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘TAKING A LOOK’ AT GM’S MOVE TO QUARTERLY SALES; 01/05/2018 – INTEVA PRODUCTS NAMED 2017 GM SUPPLIER OF YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 percent; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – GM AGREES TO COMMIT TO S.KOREA IN AT LEAST TEN YEARS, KDB TO GAIN VETO RIGHT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – S.KOREA GOVT; 27/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION LIKELY TO BACK FREEZING FUEL ECONOMY STANDARDS FROM 2020 THROUGH 2026; 19/03/2018 – GM SAYS SCOTT BELL, CURRENTLY DIRECTOR OF SALES OPERATIONS FOR CHEVROLET IN THE U.S., HAS BEEN NAMED VP, GM CANADA MARKETING, SALES AND SERVICE

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was made by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. $94,400 worth of stock was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,500 shares to 15,200 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EWH) by 44,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,149 shares, and cut its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 477,710 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Adage Cap Prns Gp Lc stated it has 1.51 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Community Bank & Trust Na owns 130 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Lc holds 37.67 million shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding holds 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 1.01M shares. Ares Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 12,935 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co owns 1,399 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,500 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Tru has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cornerstone Advsr owns 1,302 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 7.84 million were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Synovus Finance Corporation holds 7,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.65 billion for 4.91 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Automakers split on hybrid strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GM reduces workforce in Thailand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ford and GM get Thumbs Up from Morgan Stanley – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why GM and Volkswagen Are Abandoning Hybrids and Ford and Toyota Are Not – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Brokerage Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 11,035 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department invested in 4,036 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Veritable Lp holds 0.03% or 43,107 shares. Creative Planning holds 101,288 shares. Moreover, Kingstown Cap Ltd Partnership has 3.81% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 500,000 shares. Stellar Cap Management Lc reported 1.44% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Miracle Mile Advisors Lc holds 122,810 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 0.01% or 583 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs, a Iowa-based fund reported 120,473 shares. Jane Street Lc, New York-based fund reported 611,166 shares. Peoples Financial Services holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 38,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership reported 39,647 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Numerixs Techs accumulated 90,656 shares.