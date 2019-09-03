Hamlin Capital Management Maintains Position in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ); Gfs Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Valuation Rose

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 785,459 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 47.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 11,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 12,966 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 24,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $121.36. About 4.68M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 98,879 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $42.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 14,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,874 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13B for 24.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

