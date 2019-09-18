Hamlin Capital Management Maintains Position in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG); Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder Glenview Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $13.71 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 33,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.96 million, up from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names FCB Creative Agency of Record; 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 27/04/2018 – Ad firm lnterpublic’s revenue rises 5 pct; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals lnauthentic lnfluencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – CONFIRMS THAT COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Rev $2.17B; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 159,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355.90M, down from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $88.18. About 2.27 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 76,087 shares to 678,860 shares, valued at $74.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,781 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 THOMAS DAVID M bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 8,650 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 shares valued at $57.04 million were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.87 million shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $182.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 115,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 847,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).