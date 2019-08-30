Hamlin Capital Management Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $3.35 Million as Stock Price Declined; Bellecapital International LTD Decreased Holding in Cognex (CGNX) by $564,000

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 79,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.32 million, down from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 7.36M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 11,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 57,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 68,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 323,929 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,981 shares to 153,822 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.