Hamlin Capital Management Lowered First Amern Finl (FAF) Position by $2.63 Million; Shares Rose; Sysco (SYY) Share Value Declined While Charter Trust Company Cut Its Holding by $307,362

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 4,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 162,050 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82 million, down from 166,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 731,690 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 51,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 119,011 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sysco Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sysco +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,239 shares to 20,571 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Incorporated (NYSE:V) by 3,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc reported 5,359 shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 65,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 805 were reported by Sun Life Financial. Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stonebridge Cap Management Inc reported 6,279 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Trust Invest owns 19,424 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 28,305 shares. Bessemer Group has 96,375 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hrt Fin Lc stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,590 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 419 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability reported 13,221 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 123,095 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 802,264 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Landscape Capital Limited Liability Co reported 4,164 shares. 10.85 million were reported by Blackrock. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 31,125 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 19,639 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn owns 7,011 shares. 20,295 are owned by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 49,951 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 217,436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 510,250 were reported by Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 0.03% or 277,554 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1.42M shares.