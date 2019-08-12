Hamlin Capital Management Lifted Stake in General Mls (GIS) by $457,929 as Valuation Rose; Terril Brothers Has Decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $1.03 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 8,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 580,496 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 571,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 897,804 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 21,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 470,599 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.45M, down from 492,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 4.43 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 30/04/2018 – AI-Run Bristol Gate ETF Outperforms Benchmark With 1.65% Weekly; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.35 million are owned by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.11% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 796,607 shares. Perkins Cap Mgmt has 0.41% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,025 shares. 813,883 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. 9,754 are held by Wade G W Incorporated. Montecito Retail Bank Tru, California-based fund reported 7,928 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Intact Inv Mgmt has 0.11% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 61,600 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.11% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Marietta Investment Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,200 shares. 392 are owned by Highlander Management Limited Co. 32,470 are held by Leavell Inv Management. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 0.01% or 10,781 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1,484 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 4.60 million shares.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,465 shares to 706,240 shares, valued at $56.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 441,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 116,031 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 0.49% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 25,648 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Southeast Asset accumulated 6,220 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Saturna Capital reported 677,614 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1,548 shares. Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 23,537 shares. Notis reported 0.48% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Maryland-based Spc Financial Inc has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tru Company Of Vermont holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 58,091 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 114,938 shares. 6,427 are held by Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 2.69 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Hilltop has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 18,600 shares to 23,942 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New.