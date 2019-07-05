Hamlin Capital Management Increased By $8.97 Million Its Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Position; Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Shorts Increased By 15.86%

Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO) had an increase of 15.86% in short interest. VIVO’s SI was 4.16M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.86% from 3.59M shares previously. With 380,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s short sellers to cover VIVO’s short positions. The SI to Meridian Bioscience Inc’s float is 10.61%. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 106,457 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 19.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: WIOA Orient.-Meridian; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 01/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Cuts Sky; 28/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MINING SE SAYS APPOINTMENT OF JOHN SABINE AND CHARLES RIOPEL TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO FILL VACANCIES; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Prime Meridian Holding Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMHG); 12/04/2018 – Hutchinson Clinic Selects Meridian Medical Management for Revenue Cycle Management; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meridian Waste Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRDN); 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 25.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hamlin Capital Management Llc acquired 560,777 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock declined 6.90%. The Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 2.75M shares with $45.44M value, up from 2.19 million last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 804,038 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Meridian Bioscience, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mi owns 1,000 shares. Northern invested in 0% or 597,786 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 181,334 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.39% or 107,579 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 1,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 77,100 shares. Sei accumulated 0% or 13,850 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 393,180 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 9,688 shares. Brown Cap Lc invested 0.65% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Bartlett & Company Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bogle Investment Mngmt Lp De holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 135,894 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 98,066 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 15,900 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Cap Management stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $504.30 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 18.48 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.

Among 2 analysts covering Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meridian Bioscience had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Piper Jaffray upgraded Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $1100 target.

More notable recent Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vivo Energy forms venture to roll-out more KFCs in East Africa – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is the Newest Gene Editing Stock a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Algernon Pharmaceuticals’ NP-120 Reduced Fibrosis in an Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Study by 56% Outperforming USFDA Approved Treatments Nintedanib and Pirfenidone – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why I’m Sticking With My 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2019 So Far – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $136,386 activity. $22,516 worth of stock was bought by Rice John McCune Jr. on Wednesday, May 22. 5,000 shares were bought by Anderson James M., worth $56,855 on Thursday, May 16. $57,015 worth of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was bought by PHILLIPS DAVID on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Umpqua Holdings and First Industrial Realty Trust – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) stake by 118,336 shares to 3.41M valued at $71.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 52,572 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) was reduced too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $167,414 activity. $167,414 worth of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was sold by FARNSWORTH RON L.