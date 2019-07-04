Hamlin Capital Management Holding in M D C Hldgs (MDC) Has Increased as Market Valuation Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Sonata Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.50 Million

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 03/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE IS SAID TO NOT HAVE PLANS FOR ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 43,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 155,153 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe holds 3.7% or 148,935 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Llc reported 14,816 shares. Zweig accumulated 0.08% or 24,563 shares. Citigroup invested in 8,840 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 7,563 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas holds 3,785 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com holds 130,474 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Piedmont Invest Advsr has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 93,490 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company holds 15,760 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 149,762 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.1% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 52,572 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $58.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 98,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Inv Grp stated it has 18,098 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 3.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amarillo State Bank has invested 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartline Inv Corp holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,042 shares. 1,434 are owned by Howland Capital Management Ltd Llc. 4,850 are owned by Crestwood Ltd Co. Credit Agricole S A invested in 1.96% or 20,121 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank Trust reported 9,600 shares. New York-based R G Niederhoffer Mgmt Inc has invested 12.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valiant Capital Limited Partnership invested in 6.93% or 43,380 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,264 shares. Saturna Capital has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hightower Limited Liability holds 93,384 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Summit Finance Wealth Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Point72 Asset Lp reported 146,120 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.